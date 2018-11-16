Salvation Army Bell Ringers kick off fundraising drive

Medford, Ore — That familiar sound of ringing in the start of the holiday season.
Today kicked off the red kettle fundraising drive for the Salvation Army.
Volunteer bell ringers will spend the next month raising money for the charity, and organizers say they’re in need of even more help before Christmas Day.
“Every penny helps, every cent adds up to what we’re able to do to provide food, provide help, provide shelter and programs for people in our community,” said Major Jason Koenig.
The Salvation Army is hoping to raise $170,000 dollars to go directly to help Jackson County families in need.
Major Koenig says they need volunteer to help for at least 2 hours between now and December 24th. If you’d like to be a Bell Ringer visit https://jacksoncounty.salvationarmy.org/
NBC5 Meteorologist.
Matt earned a Meteorology Certificate from Mississippi State University and a Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism from the University of Oregon. Before joining NBC5 News, Matt spent a year in Alexandria, Louisiana as a reporter and anchor for KALB News. Matt was also a production assistant at KEZI 9 News in Eugene and an intern at CNN.
In addition to being passionate about news and weather, Matt loves his Oregon Ducks, the outdoors, craft beer and time with his dogs.