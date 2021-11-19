Salvation Army red kettles begin ringing Friday in Jackson Co.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. —It’s that time of year again, the Salvation Army of Jackson County is kicking off Red Kettle season.

The celebration starts Friday, from 10 to 7, at the south Medford Fred Meyer. Entertainment will be offered the entire day, including live music and even a visit from Santa! Donations made into red kettles Friday will be matched by a group of local businesses.

“We’re doing the best we can to bring hope and help to our community and we can’t do that without people helping us out,” said Major Randy Mulch.

All funds donated in Jackson County, stay in the community.

Starting November 26th, all red kettles will be outside most Rogue Valley grocery stores.