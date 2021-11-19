Salvation Army red kettles begin ringing Friday in Jackson Co.

Jenna King
Posted by by Jenna King November 18, 2021 1 Min Read
Last Updated:November 18, 2021

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. —It’s that time of year again, the Salvation Army of Jackson County is kicking off Red Kettle season.

The celebration starts Friday, from 10 to 7, at the south Medford Fred Meyer. Entertainment will be offered the entire day, including live music and even a visit from Santa! Donations made into red kettles Friday will be matched by a group of local businesses.

“We’re doing the best we can to bring hope and help to our community and we can’t do that without people helping us out,” said Major Randy Mulch.

All funds donated in Jackson County, stay in the community.

Starting November 26th,  all red kettles will be outside most Rogue Valley grocery stores.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Tags:
Jenna King
Jenna King
View More Posts
NBC5 News Reporter Jenna King is a Burbank native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Business. During her time at the U of O, she was part of the student-run television station, Duck TV. She also grew her passion for sports through interning with the PAC 12 Network. When Jenna is not in the newsroom you can find her rooting for her hometown Dodgers, exploring the outdoors, or binging on the latest Netflix release.