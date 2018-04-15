Sanctuary One hosts second volunteer week

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. — Interested in animals and community service? Sanctuary One has an opportunity for you.
The animal rescue and refuge is hosting volunteer week. For the next six days, volunteers can help with chores at the organization’s property.
“We’re expecting to be dirty, and a little cold, a little wet, and [have] happy animals, pet a lot of animals, play with a lot of animals and dig a lot of things,” said Nathe Suter, who was getting ready for the day’s chores.
The organization says it needs help with mending fences, grooming the animals, clearing out blackberries, and much more.
Volunteers are needed from 10 a.m. 2:30 p.m. and get a free lunch.
If you’re interested in helping out, visit their Eventbrite signup page or go to sanctuaryone.org.