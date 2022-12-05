Santa and his reindeer visit Grants Pass store

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Santa and his reindeer visited a Grants Pass store to spread some holiday cheer.

Visitors at Bella Luna Boutique had the chance to get a picture with Santa Claus and meet his reindeer that flew in all the way from the North Pole.

The event also had fresh cupcakes, hot chocolate, and a professional photographer to take family photos with Santa.

Organizers say the event is great for kids, but they also see some adults stop by just to see the reindeer.

“I love the excitement that the kids have to see the reindeer and honestly a lot of adults too. When we are explaining the event a lot of people are thinking that reindeer aren’t real so they’re like oh reindeer oh yeah,” said Crissy Taylor, Owner of Bella Luna Boutique.

Taylor says over two hundred people showed up today to visit Santa and his pals.

She says she has been putting on this event for around three years now and loves seeing it grow year after year.