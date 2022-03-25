Saturday marks last day of operations at Mt. Ashland Ski Area

MT. ASHLAND, Ore. – The final day for this season’s operations at the Mt. Ashland Ski Area has been announced, and it’s soon.

After an opening date of December 18, 2021, ski lifts and guest services will shut down at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 26.

The ski area said the closure is due to rapidly diminishing snowpack and warm temperatures. But the season will reportedly be kicked off with a high note by the performance of musician Eric Leadbetter Saturday between 3:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Mt. Ashland representatives said, “We hope you’ll come up and enjoy the last few days of the 2021-22 season and raise a glass to all of the fun times and our great crew. This team has moved heaven and earth this season to provide great skiing and riding for our guests!”

If you’re headed up to the mountain at the last minute, the road is clear, but drivers are advised to keep their eyes out for rocks and debris as the snow melts.