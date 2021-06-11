Sawyer Fire in Shady Cove is 100% contained

SHADY COVE, ore. – ODF responded to a fire just northwest of Shady Cove Thursday evening.
Firefighters said the fire was caused by a lightning strike from Wednesday’s storm. Because of the early detection, the fire is now 100% contained and burned a total of 1/10 of an acre. ODF told NBC5 News while this is the first fire from Wednesday’s storm it might not be the last.
“After we had the thunderstorm we knew there was a potential for these fires to happen. We did have the sun out today things are starting to dry out after the rain we had. So it wasn’t a surprise we did have a hold over the lightning fire,” said Natalie Weber, PIO for ODF Southwest Division.
Weber said they will continue to monitor for smoke and fire in the next couple of weeks after the storm.
The agency also warns people to watch out for smoke and report it, especially if you live in rural communities. If you spot smoke you’re asked to call 911.
