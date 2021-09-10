Schools across the nation begin setting new COVID-19 guidelines

(NBC) The president’s COVID-19 strategy is going to mean big changes and tough decisions in both the public and private sectors, including the nation’s schools.
The president’s plan could soon pressure millions of Americans to get vaccinated, ramp up testing, and encourage new restrictions across the country
Just after the president’s announcement in Los Angeles, the nation’s second-largest school district became the first major one in the country to require students 12 and older to be fully vaccinated by mid-December.
Friday, the president asked every state to adopt vaccine requirements for all school employees, the move to inoculate hundreds of thousands of kids in L.A. has broad support from parents and teachers.
Though most cases are mild, children now account for 1 out of every 4 reported infections.
The president is asking local school districts in COVID hot spots to offer routine testing. But many still refuse to even require masks.
After outbreaks on campus, an estimated 1,400 school closures have happened in 35 states.
With plans to require big businesses with more than 100 employees to mandate vaccines or require testing, small businesses are also encouraged to do the same, employing tens of millions of Americans.
At the Oaks Gourmet Market, owner Greg Morris said he required all 22 employees be vaccinated. “I got to take whatever precautions I can to ensure the safety of my staff and ensure the safety of my customers,” he explained. “Anything that we can put in place that’s going to make people feel more secure to come and visit my store is, is the best thing for my store.”
Hoping to boost slumping vaccination numbers which peaked in April and have shown only small growth recently, the President’s plan could impact the numbers.
But after his summer of independence failed to materialize, we could now see a fall of mandates.