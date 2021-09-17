Schools working to communicate with parents when a Covid-19 case is found

MEDFORD, Ore.- When school districts discover a positive Covid case they work to alert families and the school community.
At Medford School District, parents get a generic email to alert them to a positive case in their school community- that refers to families, faculty, and staff.
But if a child is a close contact or needs to quarantine, MSD gives them a call directly.
MSD says it knows that those emails and calls can be unsettling but they also know they are appreciated.
“They are able to be confident we are being forthcoming with them, so they can make the most informed decisions in regard to their own child,” explained Natalie Hurd with Medford School District.
Hurd says they update their Covid dashboard whenever there is a case. NBC5 News spoke with local school districts about their Covid-19 protocol earlier this week.
