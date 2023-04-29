ScienceWorks branches out to wider audience with new adults only events

ASHLAND, Ore. – ScienceWorks invited people to a night of fun at its 21 and up Mystery at the Museum Event on Friday night.

Guests were invited to come dressed as their favorite investigators and grab a drink as they compete in a giant game of Clue, going on a scavenger hunt across the entire museum.

The event also featured DJs and both aerial and dance performers. ScienceWorks says it’s recently been hosting adult-only events to bring more people into the museum.

“We are looking for ways to age up the museum and make it interesting, we recognize that sometimes having kids on the floor is not the most interesting thing for adults, so a little bit of alcohol and a little bit fewer kids makes it a little bit more accessible for all of us,” said Mads Hamilton with ScienceWorks.

Hamilton said the museum will host adult-only events on the last Friday of each month.

ScienceWorks is having a version of this event for the kids on April 29th, featuring a kid’s disco from noon to 3.

