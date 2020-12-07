Home
ScienceWorks launches ‘ScienceWorks Science Everywhere’ initiative

ScienceWorks launches ‘ScienceWorks Science Everywhere’ initiative

Local News , , , , ,

ASHLAND, Ore. — A children’s museum in Ashland is hoping to keep kids involved with science at home.

ScienceWorks Hands on Museum is launching an initiative called ‘ScienceWorks Science Everywhere’.

The initiative is working to give students in need science kits that include measuring tools, safety goggles, petri dishes and more.

“We’re not able to have folks in, so we thought we’re going to take it out there, we’re going to take it directly to the students. It can support their distance learning, they can do it anywhere. Science works everywhere, it really does,” said ScienceWork’s Heather Saigo.

The kits will be given to students through community partners and local libraries.

At this time, kits are not on sale for individuals.

The museum is not scheduled to re-open until January.

 

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »