ScienceWorks Museum celebrates ‘Noon Year’s Eve’

ASHLAND, Ore. — For those who couldn’t stay up till midnight to watch the ball drop, ScienceWorks Hands-On Museum in Ashland held a party Tuesday afternoon.

People of all ages gathered for a family-friendly ‘Noon Year’s Eve’ party. But just because they rang in the new year a little early, doesn’t mean they missed out on any of the fun. Just before the clock struck noon, everyone counted down to their very own balloon drop. Balloons were dropped in two separate rooms for different age groups.

“This was aimed for families with little kids so that you don’t have to stay up till midnight. You can still have fun, celebrate the New Year, but you don’t have to stay up till midnight, which a lot of people can’t make it,” Dan Ruby, Executive Director, said.

There were also plenty of activities, from egg drops contests to balloon popping machines. ScienceWorks said over 500 people join the celebration each year.

Many visitors were also enjoying the Sportsology exhibit that is still on display, but not for long. A new exhibit, ‘Take Flight’, will debut in January.

