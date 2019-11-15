Scienceworks Museum receives over $300,000 in grants

ASHLAND, Ore. — An Ashland museum has received two grants for a total of $316,000.
The New York Hall of Science awarded a $140,000 grant to Scienceworks Hands-On Museum. Scienceworks will train teachers at five schools in Cave Junction and Klamath Falls in hands-on STEM projects for students, starting in January. STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and math. Scienceworks is one of just seven museums selected across the country for the grant.
“All maker activities, you know? How to iterative design, how to make things, how to engineer stuff, so science technology, engineering and math all wrapped into one,” Dan Ruby, Executive Director, said.
The museum also received a $176,000 grant through the MJ Murdock Charitable Trust earlier this fall to expand their work building exhibits. They are currently working on an exhibit called ‘Forest for the Trees.’
Anna Weeks is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from Oregon State University with a degree in Digital Communication Arts and a minor in writing. Previously, she interned with the National Association of Broadcasters at the NAB Show in Las Vegas.
Originally from the Portland area, Anna is excited to explore Southern Oregon. In her free time, she can be found reading, running or watching sports.