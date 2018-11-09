Search and Rescue missions down from last year

Warm days and chilly nights could create a perfect storm of trouble for search and rescue crews.
Search and rescue numbers are lower so far this year compared to last, but experts are warning that winter weather is coming soon, and they want you to be prepared so you don’t become the newest addition to their statistics.
“We never really know what to expect,” said Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Shawn Richards explaining the dangers of traveling unprepared, it’s just hard to tell.”
Recent search and rescue statistics show there have been fewer rescue missions so far this year compared to this time last year.
But with the warmer days and colder nights, too many people are going out unprepared.
With four search and rescue cases in Jackson County just this week, experts are urging travelers to put down the GPS and pick up a paper map.
“It may be the shortest route in July, however it’s a non-maintained road, and in December it’s just going to get you into trouble if you try to cut across,” said Sgt. Richards.
Oregon Department of Transportation spokesman, Gary Leaming, says it’s all about being prepared.
“Making sure that you have a go bag with warm clothes, gloves, blanket, snacks and water,” Leaming said, “just being prepared in general for whatever mother nature is going to throw at you.”
ODOT says if you plan on traveling during the winter months, always check the weather at every stop on your trip, and to tell someone where you are going and when you plan to be home.