Search continues near Rock Point Bridge for missing swimmer

GOLD HILL, Ore. — The search for a missing swimmer in the Rogue River continues.

21-year-old Jesus Flores-Galindo went missing Sunday evening after swimming near Rock Point Bridge in Gold Hill.

JCSO Public Information Officer, Mike Moran, says Flores-Galindo decided to get in the water to cool off.

But after getting into the river, he suddenly went underwater and came up splashing. Moran says witnesses believe he didn’t know how to swim.

Search crews have been looking downriver of Gold Hill for days now.

“Currently, we have, today, deployed additional resources to include a flyover by aircraft, we’re also using aerial drones and we’re looking into other scenarios where we might get a closer look,” said Moran.

Moran says the Search and Rescue Team is using new underwater drone equipment that was purchased only 2 weeks ago, in hopes of finding Flores-Galindo.

At this time, Moran says the search will keep going until the sheriff’s office feels every direction and area has been thoroughly checked.

