Search efforts for missing RV man

It’s been four days since Rogue Valley man, David Ura, has been missing and now, his family and community members are planning their own search party.
Tehama County Sheriff Office has conducted their own search by air but say they can’t search on the ground until they have a centralized location.
However, some community members feel that that’s not enough.
“We hope that we can rally around her,” Danielle Maxwell said. “If this was my loved one or somebody out there, even me being an avid hiker, I would hope that the community and people would pull together.”
Danielle Maxwell is from California and doesn’t know the Ura family, but she saw a Facebook post from Ashley May Ura, Davids daughter, and wanted to help.
She’s putting together a search team to go down to the start of Bigfoot trail on Thursday and begin searching on Friday. They’re asking that if you would like to volunteer, reach out to Danielle Maxwell or Ashley May Ura via Facebook.
Tehama County Sheriff Detective Robert Bakken, said he’s concerned that an unofficial search may lead to more lost people.
