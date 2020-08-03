Home
Search ends for 8 missing service members, all pressumed dead

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — The search has ended for eight service members missing after their amphibious assault vehicle sank off the coast of southern California.

After combing more than 1,000 square nautical miles for 40 hours, the search was called off for eight service members missing after an amphibious assault vehicle carrying 16 sank at sea. All of the service members are presumed dead.

The eight, stationed at Camp Pendleton, were among 16 people inside an amphibious assault vehicle when it started taking on water during a training exercise last week.

Eight marines were rescued. One marine died at a San Diego area hospital, and two other marines remain hospitalized.

Officials say their mission has now turned into a recovery effort. The identities of the deceased has been released.

