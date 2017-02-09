Search for Redding murder suspect

Medford, Ore. — A SWAT team response at a Medford neighborhood after police believed they may be involved with a murder.
Deputies are asking for help Wednesday finding a Redding couple, who are wanted in connection with a murder. The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office said they found a man shot to death in a Redding mobile home park last Wednesday.
Detectives said they have enough evidence to arrest Kane “Rage” Harrison for the victim’s murder. They’ve issued a warrant for his arrest, but he and his girlfriend, Fawn “Bambi” Watkins, are on the run.
Medford Police thought the couple might’ve been in a home in a neighborhood on Mary Street on Wednesday, so they brought in the SWAT team just before noon.
Though the couple wasn’t inside, police did come across people that had outstanding warrants and took them into custody. But it still had some neighbors worried.
“I think it’s pretty tight-knit, there’s a lot of families, it’s quiet, I don’t see any commotion going on. My grandmother bought this house about ten years ago, so it’s been really quiet. Never seen any trouble down here before,” said Daylene Padilla, a nearby resident.
Deputies say the two could could be in Oregon. If you see either Harrison or Watkins, you’re asked to call police.