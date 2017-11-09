Home
UPDATE: Mushroom hunter found safe

UPDATE: Mushroom hunter found safe

Local News Top Stories , , ,

Jackson Co., Ore. — UPDATE 11/9/17 6:30PM : Christopher Knapp has been located safe on the Oregon coast.

Jackson County Search and Rescue is still searching for a missing mushroom hunter.

Christopher Knapp hasn’t been seen since Sunday.

Sergeant Shawn Richards with Jackson County Search and Rescue says Knapp didn’t tell anyone where he was going exactly, but the team has been covering a location where he likes to go in the Huckleberry Campground area near Prospect.

The team is also searching off Highway 227.

Sergeant Richards says Knapp is known to go mushroom hunting often.

However, you can never be too careful now that it’s getting colder.

“Just be aware of winter travel. It’s freezing now and you could definitely encounter snow, mud and adverse driving conditions,” Sergeant Richards said.

According to Sergeant Richards, Knapp is in a two-door green Honda Civic.

There’s some damage on the driver’s door and the front bumper.

Contact the sheriff’s office if you have any information.

Elizabeth Ruiz

NBC5 News Multimedia Journalist Elizabeth Ruiz was raised in Northern Colorado. She graduated from Colorado State University with a degree in Journalism and Media Communication. She also minored in Spanish and studied in Spain. While at Colorado State, she was an anchor and reporter for CTV Channel 11.

Elizabeth loves Zumba dancing, singing and spending time with her family.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics