UPDATE: Mushroom hunter found safe

Jackson Co., Ore. — UPDATE 11/9/17 6:30PM : Christopher Knapp has been located safe on the Oregon coast.
Jackson County Search and Rescue is still searching for a missing mushroom hunter.
Christopher Knapp hasn’t been seen since Sunday.
Sergeant Shawn Richards with Jackson County Search and Rescue says Knapp didn’t tell anyone where he was going exactly, but the team has been covering a location where he likes to go in the Huckleberry Campground area near Prospect.
The team is also searching off Highway 227.
Sergeant Richards says Knapp is known to go mushroom hunting often.
However, you can never be too careful now that it’s getting colder.
“Just be aware of winter travel. It’s freezing now and you could definitely encounter snow, mud and adverse driving conditions,” Sergeant Richards said.
According to Sergeant Richards, Knapp is in a two-door green Honda Civic.
There’s some damage on the driver’s door and the front bumper.
Contact the sheriff’s office if you have any information.