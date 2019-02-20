Search uncovers drugs, stolen property in Siskiyou County

WEED, Calif. – Two suspects were arrested in connection with a major theft case in Siskiyou County.
A deputy was investigating a theft outside of week on February 15. He, along with another deputy, was able to trace the theft suspects to an address in the 500 block of South Weed Boulevard.
When that residence was searched, the sheriff’s office found the stolen items along with cash and a vehicle. Prescription narcotics were also found along with five suspected methamphetamine pipes, a TASER, heroin, meth, and packing materials.
31-year-old Keshia Lenaye Kelly was arrested for possession of stolen property, theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.
63-year-old Gwain Robert Kelly was taken into custody for similar charges with the addition to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, and illegal possession of drugs.