Search underway for stabbing suspect in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore — Medford police are on the search for a suspect involved in a stabbing in downtown Medford Thursday afternoon.
Officers first responded to a report of a stabbing on E Main Street and S Bartlett Street just after three p.m. A man was found with stab wounds when officers arrived.
The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where his condition is unknown.
Medford Police say the suspect was identified as a Black male, and was last seen driving north of Riverside avenue after the incident. Detailed information about the suspect and the vehicle remains unclear.
The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Medford Police Department Criminal Division: 541-774-2244
