Second Dutch Bros robbery in Medford this month

Medford, Ore. — Dutch Bros Coffee is working with police after one of its stands was robbed off Summit Avenue Monday night.

It’s the second robbery at a Medford Dutch Bros this month.

The company says its employees are all safe and have been trained on how to handle these type of situations.

“Our number one hope is that we can actively work with the police to prevent these sort of situations but our biggest hope is that our people are always prepared and supported in these times,” Angela Veek with Dutch Bros said.

According to Dutch Bros, robberies like these have been standard lately which is why each stand has a security camera.

The other Dutch Bros robbery in Medford happened off of Stewart and Columbus.

If you have any information regarding these robberies, call police.

