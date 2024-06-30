Second missing person rally held by JOCO Missing Person Project

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – The Josephine County Missing Person Project held it’s second rally on Saturday.

The rally was done outside the Josephine County Circuit Court in Grants Pass from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

According to the project, this was done to help raise awareness for Josephine County’s approximately 50 missing people and their loved ones.

It invited residents to come on down, hold a sign, and take some flyers to distribute.

The project says it wants to change how the community perceives and handles missing persons cases.

The Josephine County Missing Person Project stated it would shine a light for those missing today.

“But the first step is just keeping our missing in the public eye,” said Josephine County Missing Person Project Founder Gwen Barringer. “We’ve got people going as far back as 1977 who haven’t been found. We have got approximately 50 people missing from the Josephine County area. And honestly, law enforcement is overwhelmed and underfunded.”

The rally had cards for people to leave kind and supportive notes for those missing and their loves ones.

It also had additional flyers for anybody wanting to help circulate the faces of those missing.

