Second person dies in Slater Fire

HAPPY CAMP, Calif. – Another death is being blamed on the Slater Fire, which is burning near the community of Happy Camp, California.
The fire was first reported on the morning of September 8 near the Slater Butte Lookout. It almost immediately prompted evacuation warnings in the Happy Camp area. The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office determined the fire started sometime on the evening of September 7.
First estimated to be about 150 acres, the fire quickly grew to over 120,000 acres by Thursday afternoon.
On September 9, the first fire-related fatality was announced. The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said the body was found in a burned area near Happy Camp.
On September 10, a second fatality connected to the fire was confirmed. Like the first body, it was also found in a burned area.
Once the individuals are positively identified and next-of-kin has been notified, the sheriff’s office will provide more information to the public.
The cause of the Slater Fire is still under investigation.
Mandatory evacuation orders were issued from Clear Creek along Highway 96 to O’Neil Creek Campground. The orders extend from Highway 96 to the Oregon-California border.
The Del Norte Office of Emergency Services said the community of Gasquet is currently under evacuation. Hiouchi and Big Flat are under an advisory evacuation.
The sheriff’s office said 150 estimated homes were damaged or destroyed. 400 are threatened.
The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office provided the following resources for those affected by the Slater Fire:
- Temporary evacuation point location: Klamath River Union Elementary School, 30438 Walker Rd., Horse Creek, CA 96050
- Evacuation shelter location: Karuk Tribal Wellness Center, 1403 Kahtishraam, Yreka, CA 96097
- Fire information line: (530) 324-2528
NBC5 News reporter Katie Streit comes from her hometown, Las Vegas. Katie went to the Hank Greenspun School of Journalism & Media Studies at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
While in Las Vegas, Katie won a Student Emmy for her coverage of the Las Vegas Shooting Anniversary. She also hosted and produced the university’s political news show, where she interviewed Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and Congresswoman Dina Titus (NV-1). Her passion for politics turned into a coveted internship at the US Capitol in Washington D.C. In her final months working in the Las Vegas area, she was recognized for her journalism achievements by the Nevada Broadcaster’s Foundation.
Katie is excited to tell the stories of local Southern Oregonians and Northern Californians. Feel free to contact her at [email protected]