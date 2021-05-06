Home
Second suspect in Josephine Co. double homicide investigation makes first court appearance

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore — The second suspect in the ongoing double homicide investigation near Selma in March was arraigned in the Josephine County courthouse Wednesday.

Multiple agencies arrested Michael Moehring at a rest stop in Linn County Monday. Officers were serving a warrant related to the homicide investigation.

Moehring and 26 year old Harley Boitz remain in the Josephine County Jail facing numerous charges including murder and arson in the first degree. Both are being held without bail.

Moehring is due back in court next Wednesday May 12th.

 

