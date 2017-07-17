Home
Secretary Zinke says the biodiversity of Cascade-Siskiyou Monument to play huge role in his decision

Ashland, Ore.- Interior Secretary Zinke came to the region for the first time as a member of the President’s cabinet Saturday. His visit comes after an Executive Order from President Trump in April. It called for any national monument greater than 100,000 acres to be reviewed for a potential decrease in size or the removal of their title as monument lands.

