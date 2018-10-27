Security equipment stolen from Cave Junction ‘IV Haunt’ fundraiser

CAVE JUNCTION, Ore. — A Cave Junction nonprofit is heartbroken after they say someone stole equipment from their haunted house fundraiser. Their supporters are asking the community for help.
Over the past decade “IV Haunt” has provided a safe and fun way for people to celebrate, while also supporting local groups. In past years they’ve donated the proceeds to local firefighters, the Boys and Girls Club, local Little Leagues and more.
Earlier this month, IV Haunt organizer Krystal Rose says all of their security equipment, about $1,200 worth, was stolen from their set up. Rose says she was forced to use the non-profits funds to buy new equipment because they can’t run the haunted house without it, but that means all the money raised from this weekends’ event will likely go towards paying for the new equipment instead of being donated.
An IV Haunt supporter has set up a GoFundMe account with a goal of $1,000. The hope is that the community will come together to pay for the cost of the security equipment, so all of the proceeds from the Halloween fundraiser can be donated as they’re supposed to.
To learn more or to donate, click here.
