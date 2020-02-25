Security officers at Asante save man from jumping off parking garage

The incident happened at 9:15 a.m. Monday morning.
Hospital security was notified by a nurse who witnessed the man crouched on the ledge of the parking garage.
The man who saved his life says he knew he needed to move quickly.
“I felt like I needed to do something fast, I didn’t have time to wait for law enforcement or first responders, I needed to act now so at that time I motioned to the other two security officers to assist him,” said lead security officer, Anthony Pinon.
Pinon says he’s never seen anything like this before.
He says he is grateful for his team and their fast response.
If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, there is help available.
You can call the national suicide prevention lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.
You can also text 741-741 any time to be connected to a crisis counselor.
