Semi-truck crashes between overpasses on I5, south of Sunny Valley

SUNNY VALLEY, Ore.- A semi-truck and trailer crashed down between the overpasses of Interstate 5, just south of Sunny Valley.

Rural Metro Fire arrived Tuesday morning just after 4 a.m. to find the driver with serious injuries.

According to the agency, the truck appeared to leave the interstate, travel through the median for about 500 feet, before dropping down to Sunny Valley Loop below. Interstate 5 is not expected to be affected, but drivers needing to use the interchange below the freeway may be delayed. Oregon State Police is now investigating the crash.