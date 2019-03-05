Sen. Jeff Merkley will not make a run for the White House in 2020

“Today, I am announcing that I am not running for President,” Sen. Jeff Merkley said in a video released Tuesday morning.
In the more than 4 minute video, Sen. Merkley said he believes it’s important to have strong leadership not only in the white house, but also in congress. He instead will focus his attention on running for re-election as senator.
“I believe that there are democrats now in the presidential race who are speaking to the importance of tackling the big challenges we face,” Merkley said.
Oregon law prevents anyone from being on the ballot for more than one elected office during the same election.