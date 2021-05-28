Home
Sen. Ron Wyden attends suicide prevention event with US veterans

PORTLAND, Ore.– Ahead of memorial day weekend, a us senator spent some time Friday with veterans to discuss suicide prevention among service members.

Senator Ron Wyden was in Portland Friday for a military helpline roundtable at the Lines For Life headquarters.

Lines for life is the organization that hosts the military helpline.

The crisis prevention hotline managed over 73,000 crisis calls in 2016.

It says 30,000 of those calls were from veterans.

 

