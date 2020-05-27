Home
Sen. Wyden backs vote-by-mail nationally for 2020

MEDFORD, Ore. – While voting-by-mail is something Oregonians are used to, it’s becoming a hot button issue nationally during the pandemic.

NBC 5 spoke over Zoom with Oregon U.S. Senator Ron Wyden Monday. He’s the first senator to be elected by mail-in voting. He says it’s important the rest of the country follows the Oregon Way this year.

“It is a public safety question and I think republicans at the grassroots level, are overwhelmingly coming around of the importance of vote-by-mail,” said Sen. Wyden.

President Trump has spoken out publicly against vote by mail.

Oregon has been doing elections through the mail since 2000.

