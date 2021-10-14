Home
Sen. Wyden holds virtual round-table discussion on child tax credit, family investments

Sen. Wyden holds virtual round-table discussion on child tax credit, family investments

Local News Politics Top Stories , , , ,

OREGON, WASHINGTON — Senator Ron Wyden and a Washington senator hosted a virtual ’round-table’ discussion this afternoon about making historic investments in kids and families.

The senators held the discussion with advocates, parents, and small business owners.

The group discussed the need for federal investments in the Democrats’ ‘Build Back Better’ budget, which includes making the child tax credit permanent.

The senators say it would help parents support families and ensure small businesses thrive, by increasing access to affordable childcare and paid leave.

“We’ve got thousands and thousands of families walking an economic tight rope every single day. They have to balance the food costs against the fuel costs and the fuel costs against the housing costs,” Sen. Wyden said.

This morning the labor department reported that consumer prices increased slightly more than expected in September.

Senator Wyden says the proposed expanded child tax credit would give $300 a month to families with a child under 6-years-old.

It would give families with children over 6-years-old $250 dollars per month.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »