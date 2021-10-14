Sen. Wyden holds virtual round-table discussion on child tax credit, family investments

The senators held the discussion with advocates, parents, and small business owners.
The group discussed the need for federal investments in the Democrats’ ‘Build Back Better’ budget, which includes making the child tax credit permanent.
The senators say it would help parents support families and ensure small businesses thrive, by increasing access to affordable childcare and paid leave.
“We’ve got thousands and thousands of families walking an economic tight rope every single day. They have to balance the food costs against the fuel costs and the fuel costs against the housing costs,” Sen. Wyden said.
This morning the labor department reported that consumer prices increased slightly more than expected in September.
Senator Wyden says the proposed expanded child tax credit would give $300 a month to families with a child under 6-years-old.
It would give families with children over 6-years-old $250 dollars per month.
NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor’s Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology.
In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she’s not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.