Senate holds Saturday session to debate Supreme Court nominee

WASHINGTON D.C. — The senate held a rare Saturday session to debate confirming Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.
Democrats oppose President Donald Trump’s nominee and worked today to delay her confirmation. Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer called Barrett’s confirmation the “least legitimate process in the country’s history,” as he urged the senate to focus instead on coronavirus relief legislation.
Republicans say they’ve taken as much time on Barrett’s nomination as the average for supreme court confirmation.
Barrett is expected to be confirmed to the supreme court on Monday.
