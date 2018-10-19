Senator hosts “Listening to the Future” town hall with High School Students

Phoenix, Ore — Addressing an audience just old enough to vote, U.S. Senator Ron Wyden made a visit to Phoenix High School.
In classic town hall style, Senator Wyden invited questions covering all topics, from the economy, to the Jordan Cove LNG Pipeline, Saudi Arabia and forest fires.
“The community should really feel good that these are young people who are committed to being involved young citizens,” said Senator Wyden.
“I saw that a lot of students wanted to address things that were off script, things that they were worrying about in their community and in international affairs today,” said Phoenix Junior Karli Farrimond.
Senator Wyden says his “Listening to the Future” town halls are to encourage young people to hit the polls and vote.
It’s the Senator’s third visit to Phoenix High School.
