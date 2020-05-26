Senator Wyden says “I hope we can get a bipartisan agreement in the heroes legislation”

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions Act, also known as the HEROES Act, passed the House last week.
Oregon U.S. Senator Ron Wyden says the funding will go to some areas that really need the support right now.
“When people say aid the local government, nobody really knows what it means. But in our state it’s police, it’s fire, it’s emergency services and rescue. And I hope we can get a bipartisan agreement in the heroes legislation,” said Senator Wyden.
The HEROES Act has little Republican support in the GOP dominated senate. Senator Wyden says with unemployment rising he is also authoring the Employee Retention Tax Credit. He says it would be a refundable tax credit for employers who bring back workers.
While Oregon US Senator Ron Wyden was unable to be in Southern Oregon, as he often is for Memorial Day. But he did give NBC5 viewers a special message for families at home.
“The reason I’m wearing what I’m wearing is this is exactly what I would wear if I was at Central Point and Eagle Point,” said Senator Wyden.
Senator Wyden says he spoke with the organizer of Eagle Point’s Memorial Day service and said he’s thinking about the late Dennis Richardson, Oregon’s former Secretary of State who organized the Central Point service.
NBC5 News reporter Katie Streit comes from her hometown, Las Vegas. Katie went to the Hank Greenspun School of Journalism & Media Studies at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
While in Las Vegas, Katie won a Student Emmy for her coverage of the Las Vegas Shooting Anniversary. She also hosted and produced the university’s political news show, where she interviewed Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and Congresswoman Dina Titus (NV-1). Her passion for politics turned into a coveted internship at the US Capitol in Washington D.C. In her final months working in the Las Vegas area, she was recognized for her journalism achievements by the Nevada Broadcaster’s Foundation.
Katie is excited to tell the stories of local Southern Oregonians and Northern Californians. Feel free to contact her at [email protected]