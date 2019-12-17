Senior at South Medford High School is donating 750 socks to local students

MEDFORD, Ore. — A student at South Medford High School is helping give back to the community with her senior project.
Socks have been sent in from all over the west coast, from Alaska to California.
Julia Purdy, a senior at South Medford High School, is collecting socks.
“I was really interested in doing something that could give back to the community,” she said.
Purdy joined local businesses The Human Bean, C.P.M. Real Estate Services and Re-Max Platinum in the Season of Sneakers; a program that’s giving every student at Kids Unlimited Academy a new pair of shoes.
However, Purdy isn’t donating sneakers.
She is gathering new pairs of socks through her senior project, Socks for Kids, to go along with the shoes.
“Initially, the goal was to get 470 pairs of socks, my goal was definitely to try and go above and beyond that number because I think it would be super cool for the kids to get more than one pair,” said Purdy.
She began collecting them about a month ago and she’s been working her socks off ever since.
When she thought soliciting socks would be a struggle, she’s currently doubled the amount.
People from all over have donated 750 pairs of socks in various sizes, colors and designs.
“Not even just our community, out of town relatives and friends, they reached out to me and asked if they could donate,” added Purdy.
If you’re interested in making a last minute donation, you can drop socks off at Re-Max Platinum on East Barnett Road until Tuesday night. You can also donate money to @juliapurdy1 on Venmo.
*KOBI-TV NBC5 does not guarantee money deposited to this account will be applied for the benefit of the person or persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering making a donation, you should consult your own advisors, and otherwise proceed at your own risk.
NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor's Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology. In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she's not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.