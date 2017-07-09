Serious crash closes part of I5 near Phoenix

Phoenix, Ore. — A lane of northbound Interstate-5 is closed near Phoenix, following a serious crash. It happened around 10:30 Saturday night, at exit 24.
A witness tells NBC5 News that a truck was entering the interstate going the wrong direction into the northbound lane, when it hit the semi-truck near the exit.
Police are releasing limited information at this time. They have confirmed at least one person suffered serious injuries.
Stay with NCB5 News for the latest in this developing story.
Natalie Weber produces and anchors NBC5 News at 6 and 11 during the weekend, as well as reports during the week for NBC5 News at 5 and 6. She is also the spokesperson for S.O. Close to Homeless, a community discussion on homlessness in our region, started by Access and NBC5 News.
Natalie began her career in journalism as an intern with NBC5 News during her senior year at South Medford High School. Following graduation, she was promoted to Producer for the morning news broadcast for NBC’s sister station, FOX26, then to Producer for NBC5 News at Sunrise.
Natalie took a break from news to work for the Medford Police Department as a Records Specialist. However she missed the fast-paced environment of the newsroom. Natalie moved back to her hometown of Eureka, California to start her on-air career with North Coast News KAEF ABC 23 before returning once again to NBC5 News.
Natalie attended Southern Oregon University. She enjoys spending time with friends and family as well as running, reading and exploring Southern Oregon.
Leave a Comment: