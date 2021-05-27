Setup begins for a new look Boatnik in downtown Grants Pass

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Josephine County’s biggest event of the year is back Memorial Day Weekend. Boatnik starts Thursday after a year off due to the pandemic. Locals are excited to welcome back the event that unofficially kicks off the start of summer.
While things will be more spread out due to COVID it won’t lack fun. Rogue Valley residents aren’t the only ones thrilled with the news.
“This is what we do. We just like being back to what we do,” said Jesse Jimenez.
Jimenez is setting up the carnival, which he’s done for 3 decades. A majority of them here at Grants Pass’s signature event.
“I’m just happy to be here. We’re just taking it day by day,” said Jimenez.
Though the carnival will look familiar. People will see some changes due to COVID-19. Rides are cleaned every hour. Boatnik is also no longer doing wristbands. Instead, individual ride tickets are being sold.
“That’s to help us minimize people staying there all day,” said JJ DeForest, River Chairman with Grants Pass Active Club.
He says the 2021 Boatnik will still be the same event everyone knows and loves.
“To have Boatnik is a big deal. It does start to feel we’re on that downward slide of that adventure we’ve been on for the last 15 months,” said DeForest.
Other changes include only one night of fireworks – on Sunday. The hydroplanes will only race on Monday though you can see them practice on Saturday and Sunday.
One thing that won’t change proceeds from the Grants Pass Active Club’s event goes right back into the community through scholarships for kids.
“To have it back and to give something back into our community it’s still our main purpose to raise money for kids in Josephine County,” said DeForest.
Grants Pass residents may see more traffic and road closures due to Boatnik.
