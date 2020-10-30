Home
Several RVs donated for Phoenix-Talent School District families

Phoenix, Ore — A program for families affected by the Almeda Fire continues to find temporary homes.

700 students in the Phoenix-Talent School District lost their homes due to the Almeda fire.

Immediately afterwards the School District partnered with Rogue Retreat to find RVs and temporary housing for the students and their families.

Since then several RVs have been donated including two more this week.

If you have an RV you would like to donate to a displaced family, contact Rogue Retreat.

 

