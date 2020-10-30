Several RVs donated for Phoenix-Talent School District families

Phoenix, Ore — A program for families affected by the Almeda Fire continues to find temporary homes.
700 students in the Phoenix-Talent School District lost their homes due to the Almeda fire.
Immediately afterwards the School District partnered with Rogue Retreat to find RVs and temporary housing for the students and their families.
Since then several RVs have been donated including two more this week.
If you have an RV you would like to donate to a displaced family, contact Rogue Retreat.
Matt earned a Meteorology Certificate from Mississippi State University and a Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism from the University of Oregon. Before joining NBC5 News, Matt spent a year in Alexandria, Louisiana as a reporter and anchor for KALB News. Matt was also a production assistant at KEZI 9 News in Eugene and an intern at CNN.
In addition to being passionate about news and weather, Matt loves his Oregon Ducks, the outdoors, craft beer and time with his dogs.