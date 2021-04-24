Home
Several staffers quit Curry Co. Health Department; County workers allege “toxic environment”

CURRY COUNTY, Ore — Nearly all of the staff members from Curry County Public Health resigned, as it begins to transfer operations to Oregon Health Authority.

Commissioner Christopher Paasch told NBC5 news that two out of three former employees quit unexpectedly, before last Friday’s emergency vote to allow O.H.A. to take over. The WIC coordinator and the emergency services coordinator were the key positions that left.

Commissioners allowed County workers to give their input on the vote last week. Paasch, who was the only one against it, said the move would be, “the worst decision this board will make.”

“A lot of people for a long time said what a toxic environment it is here,” County Treasurer David Barnes said during the meeting on his disapproval of the vote. “Quite frankly [Chair Court Boice] by what you’ve shown today by your vote, is that you have no support for the people who work here.”

NBC5 has not yet confirmed that the work environment is the reason why both coordinators resigned.

Boice and Public Health Administrator Sherrie Ward did not immediately return our request for comment on the situation.

This remains a developing story and this post will be updated as details emerge.

