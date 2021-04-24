Several staffers quit Curry Co. Health Department; County workers allege “toxic environment”

CURRY COUNTY, Ore — Nearly all of the staff members from Curry County Public Health resigned, as it begins to transfer operations to Oregon Health Authority.
Commissioner Christopher Paasch told NBC5 news that two out of three former employees quit unexpectedly, before last Friday’s emergency vote to allow O.H.A. to take over. The WIC coordinator and the emergency services coordinator were the key positions that left.
RELATED: Oregon Health Authority to take over Curry Co. Public Health operations
Commissioners allowed County workers to give their input on the vote last week. Paasch, who was the only one against it, said the move would be, “the worst decision this board will make.”
“A lot of people for a long time said what a toxic environment it is here,” County Treasurer David Barnes said during the meeting on his disapproval of the vote. “Quite frankly [Chair Court Boice] by what you’ve shown today by your vote, is that you have no support for the people who work here.”
NBC5 has not yet confirmed that the work environment is the reason why both coordinators resigned.
Boice and Public Health Administrator Sherrie Ward did not immediately return our request for comment on the situation.
This remains a developing story and this post will be updated as details emerge.
Anthony Carter is a reporter for NBC5 News. He grew up in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and graduated from Elizabethtown College in 2019. Anthony started his career as a print journalist, covering New York sports and the NBA Draft. He then started his own sports podcast and website covering the Arena Football League. Anthony moved to the Rogue Valley in 2019 as a news producer before joining the NBC5 News family. Anthony likes to workout at the gym, play basketball, and root for his Atlanta Hawks and New York Jets. Want to connect with Anthony? send him an email: [email protected]