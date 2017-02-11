Home
Severe weather causes rockslides on Highway 263

Hamburg, Ore. — Depending on weather conditions and level of impact, rocks that slide down the hillside can be as small as a pebble or even as big as a boulder.

“Here in Siskiyou County, we have numerous rock slides due to the rain,” said Shawn Gordon, California Highway Patrol.

Highway 263 and Highway 96 are particularly prone to rock slides due to the steep hillsides. It’s an issue Siskiyou County’s been dealing with in recent weeks due to severe weather conditions.

“Two weeks ago, during one of the rainstorms, we had a gentleman come into the office and there was a large rock about the size of a basketball that rolled down the side of the hill and hit the side of his car,” he said.

And though there’s no way to predict when a rock slide will happen, CHP said there are a few things you can do if you find yourself in a dangerous situation.

Stay calm, keep your wits about you, making sure you can slow down in time and be aware of your surroundings.

 

