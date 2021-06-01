Shady Cove rafting business sees increase in visitors as summer approaches

SHADY COVE, Ore — Several people flocked to the Rogue River Monday, kicking off the unofficial start to summer.
Raft Rite Rentals is located about two miles from the upper part of the Rogue River. It says business has increased over the last few days, and is expected to pick up with warmer days ahead.
Following last fall’s fires and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, owners are hoping more people will come to the area to enjoy the river.
“One of the most satisfying thing about this business is making friends and meeting people from different places,” Larry Cooper, owner of Raft Rite Rentals, told NBC5 news. “They’re more like friends than they are customers.”
Jackson County noted last week that the temperature in the Rogue River is about 57 degrees. It reminds people to always follow boating safety measures and to wear a life jacket at all times.
RELATED STORY: Officials want to warn people about water safety, especially with low water levels around the valley
Anthony Carter is a reporter for NBC5 News. He grew up in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and graduated from Elizabethtown College in 2019. Anthony started his career as a print journalist, covering New York sports and the NBA Draft. He then started his own sports podcast and website covering the Arena Football League. Anthony moved to the Rogue Valley in 2019 as a news producer before joining the NBC5 News family. Anthony likes to workout at the gym, play basketball, and root for his Atlanta Hawks and New York Jets. Want to connect with Anthony? send him an email: [email protected]