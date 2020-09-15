Shady Cove, Trail evacuation notices lowered

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Some members of a Jackson County community threatened by wildfire can now return home.
The South Obenchain Fire started on September 8 about five miles east of Eagle Point. It grew to 32,031 acres before firefighters were able to gain the upper hand and contain 20% of the fire.
Evacuation notifications were in place for the surrounding area, with Shady Cove, Trail, and Butte Falls in Level 3 (go!) and Eagle Point in Level 2 (be set). However, on the night of September 14, the evacuation levels for Shady Cove and Trail were reduced from Level 3 to Level 2.
For the latest evacuation information, visit https://tinyurl.com/y5xw7wzz
On Tuesday morning, firefighters said the south and west perimeters of the South Obenchain Fire were in a mop-up and patrol phase while the northwest section is mopping up containment lines. On the east side of the fire, the weather is helping firefighters gain control of the fire. Fire lines on the north side of the fire held overnight and are in the mop-up phase.
The cause of the South Obenchain Fire remains under investigation.
Updates can be found at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7185 or by calling 541-776-7338.