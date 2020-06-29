Shasta County veteran passes away before his child is born

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. – The Shasta County community is rallying around a veteran’s family after his untimely passing.
Evan Baxter was an Air Force veteran, firefighter, and most recently, a Shasta County correctional deputy.
He was looking forward to his next big job: being a father. But due to an unexpected illness, Baxter passed away last week.
A GoFundMe* was started for his son his honor.
Organizers of the fundraiser said it’s a scholarship fund so “Baby Baxter” will be covered, no matter what.
If you’re interested in learning more https://www.gofundme.com/f/baby-baxter-college-fund
