Shelby sentenced to 10 years on assault charge

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A man accused of shooting a Klamath Falls man three times in the legs is headed to prison for 10 years.
Elric Shelby was found guilty of shooting Jason Mahoney by a judge Friday morning.
The shooting happened in June of 2015 at an apartment building in the Mills Addition of Klamath Falls.
A judge ruled Shelby “guilty” on multiple charges including first-degree assault.
The judge found Shelby ‘not guilty’ on a charge of attempted murder.
Klamath County District Attorney Eve Costello noted that it would have been difficult to prove Shelby’s intent “Attempted murder is a difficult charge to prove most of the time. The assault one carries actually the same amount of time.”
Prosecutors sought a 120-month sentence, citing claims that Shelby has assaulted at least 4 other inmates, and one of his 7 lawyers.
Shelby and his defense attorney asked for the minimum 90-month sentence.
The judge opted for the longer prison term of 10 years.
“That’s what we had agreed to argue for on sentencing,” added D.A. Costello. “He has 90 months measure 11 time – so that’s no good time, no early release.”
Shelby was also ordered to pay over $7,000 in restitution to the victim.
Shelby still faces unrelated assault charges for allegedly hitting one of his previous attorneys, Michael Bertholf of Medford.
A hearing was scheduled for October 15 to set a trial date in that case.
