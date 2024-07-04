Shelly Fire explodes to 250 acres in Siskiyou County

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Ore —A new wildfire called the Shelly Fire broke out on Wednesday. It’s burning near Shelly Lake and the Pacific Crest Trail in the Klamath National Forest. The Klamath National Forest says smoke from the Shelly Fire is visible from Etna and the Fort Jones area.

The Klamath Nation Forest says the fire began just before 1:30 p.m. and started at 3 to 5 acres, but has quickly grown to 250 acres as of last check. A timelapse video of the fire on the Alert California website shows smoke rising high above the Marble Mountains in Siskiyou County.

Spokesperson Kimberly DeVall with the Klamath National Forest, says the winds out of the northeast are pushing the fire into wildness and away from communities. While that is good news, she says it makes for a challenge in fighting the fire in the terrain.

“Given the growth of the fire within the last few hours, the hot dry weather really adds to the fire’s extreme ability to move forward at a quick rate,” said DeVall.

The forest’s acting supervisor is already saying it will be a long-duration fire. The forest service is heading up the immediate initial attack, which includes air support. Ground firefighting crews are also on the way, according to a post from the Klamath National Forest.

A closure order for the section of the Pacific Crest Trail between Etna Summit and Shackleford Trail is in progress. The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office says there are no structures threatened and no active evacuations.

The cause of the fire is unknown. A fire information hotline has been set up at (530)643-0279.

For updates on the fire head to INCI Web or the Klamath National Forest Facebook or X pages.

