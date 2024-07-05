Shelly Fire grows to 445 acres; closure area in effect

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – The Shelly Fire in Siskiyou County grows to 445 acres and is still zero percent contained.

The Klamath National Forest released the update on Friday morning.

It said crews will focus on clearing brush along roadways and constructing hand-lines.

It is also preparing for potential fire movement to the East due to changing winds.

To get ahead of this, crews will utilize a bulldozer to open Babs Fork Road and clear brush.

At 6 p.m. on Friday, California Interagency Incident Management Team 12 took over control of the fire.

“The fire behavior right now is moderate to minimal growth, which is good,” said Natalie Kelly with Klamath National Forest. “Temperatures are supposed to increase. The humidities will decrease, and then a concern is always winds.”

On Thursday night, an official closure area went into effect as well as forest fire restrictions.

Visit the Klamath National Forest on Facebook for the very latest restrictions.

