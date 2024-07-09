Shelly Fire grows to over 4,000 acres, no containment

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. —The Shelly Fire in Siskiyou County growing to 4,203 acres acres and is still 0% contained.

A community meeting was held at Etna High School on Monday to discuss the latest containment efforts on the fire.

The Klamath National Forest says more than 1400 people are currently working the fire in the Klamath National Forest. It is using multiple air resources as well as 40 additional engines.

John Chester, the Operations Section Chief of the fire says fortunately the fire wasn’t as active Monday as it was Sunday. He says the team’s primary focus is to establish some control lines to keep the fire spread away from communities.

“Once that is in place, then we can really start taking direct action on these flanks and try to prevent that further spread and to keep that footprint to the smallest we can,” said Chester.

He says there are still safety concerns about the fire in the wilderness portion, and crews gaining access. That’s why teams have backed off of that area, but he says they are looking at other ways to enter the fire from the western edge.

Chester says overall crews have had a successful day mobilizing a lot of equipment and resources toward the fire.

Be sure to check out Klamath National Forest’s official Facebook page to see the latest updates.

