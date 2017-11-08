Sheriff’s office tally up illegal marijuana raids

Siskiyou County, Ca.- The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office tallied up the numbers following seven months of raids on illegal marijuana grows.
The sheriff’s office has been working with local, state, and federal agencies to serve search warrants all over the county. This year alone, they’ve seized nearly 28,000 illegal marijuana plants.
Sheriff Jon Lopey estimates those plants are worth more than 330 million dollars on the black market.
The county has struggled with illegal grows for decades but police say they’ve noticed a dramatic increase in the last couple of years.
