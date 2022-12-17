Sherm’s Markets donates 25k pounds of food to Access

Posted by Jenna King December 16, 2022

MEDFORD, Ore. —Medford-based Sherm’s Markets donated a truckload of groceries to Access Friday.

It’s the 25th consecutive year they’ve done so.

Sherms owner, Steve Olsrud says every year the need is greater in the community.

The truck today was filled with 25,000 pounds of groceries.

“There’s a big need for help for the community and like my dad Sherm always said, the community has been very good to us, and it’s good for us to give back to the community,” said Olsrud.

Access takes the food, and distributes it to pantries across the county for those in need.

Jenna King
